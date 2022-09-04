JKPCC leaders take out protest march in Delhi over price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani, former JKPCC president GA Mir and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today led protest march from Kashmir House Delhi to Ramlila Ground for Congress Party’s nationwide `Mehangai Par Halla Bole’ protest rally at Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi.

The protest rally was addressed by Vikar Rasool, Mir and Bhalla and joined by Mula Ram, Balbir Singh, Ashok Bhagat, Manmohan Singh, Surinder Singh Channi, Neeraj Kundan, Uday Bhanu Chib, Indu Pawar, Ch Hussain Ali Waffa, Parnav Sangotra, Hari Singh Chib, Rajveer Singh, Suresh Dogra, Pawan Raina, Sashi Sharma, Satish Sharma, Pankaj Dogra, Kamal Singh, Dwarika Choudhary, Inderjeet Kour, Ritu Choudhary and others.

Speaking on the occasion Wani said that taking cognizance of crores of affected Indian by BJP’s wrong policies and programmes, Congress took out a ‘Mehngai Par Halla Bol’ rally on Sunday, protesting against the BJP-led Central Govt in an all-out attack over inflation, unemployment and GST hike on essential items. He claimed that Congress had made all efforts to hold a debate on price rise in the Parliament and that the Government kept avoiding it.

“The people in the BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy. The situation of the entire country is very concerning, the constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. PM Modi has forgotten the things he had said during UPA rule. The credibility of Gandhis is highest and even more than yours (Modi’s), as no one in the Gandhi family has held any position in the government including being the Prime Minister,” Wani added.

Mir slammed the BJP over its “revdi” remark in which the party recently disparaged the ‘freebie’ politics. He accused Prime Minister Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred, and said only the Congress can unite the country and take it to the path of progress. Launching an all out attack on the BJP government, he said the government has shut the path of the Opposition from speaking in Parliament, and the “only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out”.

Working president Bhalla highlighted the plight of people facing lots of hardships due to price rise and unemployment, and said when the opposition tries to raise their voice, the Modi government does not allow it to do so. He said country’s situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth.