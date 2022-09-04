Inner Wheel Club Jammu Tawi celebrates Teachers’ Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Inner Wheel Club (IWC) Jammu Tawi celebrated Teachers’ Day and National Nutrition Day by organizing a special function at Amar Singh Club.

Prof Barbara Kaul (Head, Department of Commerce, Government SPMR college of Commerce, Jammu), was the chief guest on the occasion and Dr Irvinder Kaur (Head, Department of Home Science, GCW Gandhi Nagar), was the guest of honour.

While presenting welcome address, president of the Club Paramjit Kaur mentioned that the traditions, ethos and identity of a nation is maintained through its education system. She said that teachers had been rendering yeoman services to keep our culture alive.

Prof Barbara Kaul, who has been awarded several awards for her distinguished services in the field of education, elaborated upon her experience of last 35 years of satisfying association with the students.

Irvinder Kaur also gave very practical hints on Nutrition, specifically covering the needs of women whereas Secretary Gurvinder Kaur gave out the achievements of the guests in the field of education.

Guests were honored by Dr Santosh Gupta (PDC) and Meena Jaggi (treasurer). Appreciation Certificates were presented to the members, for participation in various events. It was decided that to help the students, IWC Jammu Tawi will donate books for the poor students.

Nidhi and Jaswant Kaur coordinated the programme while Preeti Gandok presented vote of thanks.