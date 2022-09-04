DC Bandipora reviews developmental scenario of Gurez

Excelsior Correspondent

Bandipora, Sept 4: District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed today reviewed various ongoing development projects including under Local Area Development Programme (LADP) and Rehabilitation and Resettlement( R&R).

Besides, the evaluation survey of Mini Power Projects was also discussed alongwith other matters of Gurez developmental scenario in a meeting held at Dak Banglow Dawar Gurez.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Bandipora,Waseem Raja, SDM Gurez,Mudasir Ahmad, DGM,NHPC B.K. Choudary, DIO Bandipora Showkat Hussain, Deputy Manager, HR, NHPC and Sub Divisional Officers and block officers of Gurez Sub Division.

The DDC stressed on early compeletion of macdamization of this year’s targeted work in Gurez.

He also directed for immediate completion of Mini Secretariat Building besides other ongoing projects.He directed that within this month itself, offices shall move to the Mini Secretariat.

He also directed the concerned to complete the macdamization process before the end of working season.

The DDC urged officers to actively take local people onboard in close coordination with PRIs in developmental projects of Gurez.

He also emphasized upon the revenue officers/officials to complete digitization of jamabandi and uploading of details regarding PMKISAN beneficiaries within stipulated time frame.

He said that administration is committed to develop Gurez at par with other areas with special focus on road connectivity, education and health besides other essentials.