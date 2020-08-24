Youth of J&K becoming a job provider: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Former president J&K BJP, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated a bakery store under the banner Blue Bakers at Subash Nagar, Ward 26 of Jammu West Assembly segment. Sharma was accompanied by district president, Munish Khajuria, corporator, Hardeep Singh Mankotia, Mandal president, Raveesh Mengi, owner Chander Shekhar, local residents and political activists of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma appreciated the efforts of the owner for taking such an initiative and further providing employment to five people as well which will benefit and provide livelihood to five families. He said the youth in J&K has great potential and proprietor has set an example by choosing to open a business establishment and became a job provider to others. He also stated that many schemes of the Modi Government have created job avenues and he appealed to the youth as well to become job providers instead of job seekers. A job provider plays a dominant role in boosting our economy, he stated.

Munish said that the owner is already a professional photographer and his decision of opening a bakery will cater to the needs of locals as there was not a proper bakery before in the area.

Hardeep and Raveesh highlighted the works done for welfare of youth by the Modi Government in its tenure.

The owner complimented the BJP leader for inaugurating the store and stated that all types of good bakery and confectionery products are available in the store and that too at nominal prices.

Jatin Gupta, Vikas Bali and others were also present.