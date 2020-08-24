NMC appeals PM, others to consider decision regarding freezing of DA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) has appealed to the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister and Minister of State for Finance to re-consider their decision regarding freezing of Dearness Allowance (DA) installments.

Addressing a press conference, President of the Natonal Mazdoor Conference (NMC) Subash Shastri has appealed to the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister and Minister of State for Finance to re-consider their decision, since the installments of DA are additional supporting financial assistance to cope up the additional burden day to day rising prices of essential commodities and COVID-19 pandemic.

“Freezing of DA will severely impact life and living of salaried class and pensioners”, he added.

Shastri hoped that the Central Government shall release these two pending installments dearness allowance in upcoming union cabinet meeting.

He demanded early issuance of notification with regards to J&K Universal Scheme, so that people of UT J&K shall also get the benefits of this scheme in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shastri urged Lieutenant Governor to ensure timely disbursement of long pending wages of daily rated workers, ear-mark separate wage head for regularly disbursement of their monthly salary till their regularization, enhance wages of daily rated workers to Rs 600 per day besides their regularization under SRO 64, setting up of Labour Welfare Board, implementation of all Central laws in UT, grant medical allowance of Rs 1,000 to pensioners per month at par with Central Government retired pensioners.

Rajan Babu Khajuria, BS Jamwal, Surrinder Kumar, Ram Singh, Darshan Bawa, Ramesh Sharma, Tarseem Sharma, JP Sharma, Gara Ram, Mohammad Sadeeq and Sarpanch Sukhdev Singh were also present during the press conference.