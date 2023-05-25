Youth injured in mine blast

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 25: A 25- year old youth was injured in mine blast at border village Qasba in district Poonch today.

Elected representative of the area said that the mine was believed to have come down rolling with water due to continuous rainfall and mud sliding in the area. When the youth was passing through that area near Qasba, he over stepped the mine and exploded, causing him serious injuries.

“As the area is far away, it took much time to shift him to Raja Sukhdev Singh Hospital Poonch where he was treated initially”, he added.

The injured youth was identified as Mohd Javid (25), son of Mohd Sharief, resident of Qasba in Poonch.

Dr Rubina said that the youth was having injuries in right ankle and foot, he was initially treated here and later shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, Army has provided the assistance of Rs 20,000 to the family of injured youth.