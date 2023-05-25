7 dumpers seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 25; Seven dumpers have been seized by DMO Rajouri Mohd Naseeb and handed over to police till the realization of penalty.

Official sources said that these dumpers were transporting minor minerals without e- Challan. These vehicles were indulging in illegal practice. The Dumpers seized were bearing registration No. UK09CA- 1019, JK11D- 2461, JK11G- 7661, JK11G -7761, JK11G -7561, HR38AB- 5409 and 2123 Transporters involved in transportation of minor minerals are advised to transport mineral material with e- Challan otherwise strict action shall be taken against violators.