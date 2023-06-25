Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 25: A youth was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside Sulabh Shochaliya at Shaheedi Chowk Kathua.

Police said a local person found him lying unconscious and informed the police. A police team reached on spot and shifted him to GMC Kathua. But the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Romesh Kumar resident of W No 6, Kathua. Some used syringes were also found near him and it was assumed that he was taking drugs. The body was handed over to family after completing the legal formalities. It is mentioned here that numbers of youth already lost their lives due to drug addiction. The Punjab based drug suppliers are active in the area and numbers of them were arrested by police with large quantity of drugs like chitta.