Police seizes illegal timber in Boniyar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Police today seized illegal timber from a tin shed at Chahla Mode area of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A spokesperson for the police said that they seized 30 logs of green trees from the tin shed at Chahla Mode of Boniyar. In this regard, he said, a case number 44/2023 under Section 379 IPC of the Forest Act has been registered and legal proceedings were initiated, “the locals informed them and the police Immediately moved and raided the place,” he said.