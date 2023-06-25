DHSK inspects Yatra healthcare arrangements on Baltal, Pahalgam routes

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 25: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, today conducted a comprehensive inspection of healthcare arrangements along the Pahalgam Amarnath Yatra route and later visited the Baltal Yatra route in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Accompanied by Nodal Officer Yatra Dr Majid Ahad, as well as other health department officials, Dr Rather embarked on an extensive tour to review and evaluate the healthcare facilities ahead of the pilgrimage.

The Director and his team traversed various terrains on horseback and visited multiple medical aid centres, including Emergency Aid Centre Mid Pissu, Emergency Aid Centre Mild Zojibal, and Medical Aid Centres at Pissu Top, Zojibal, Nagakoti, and Base Hospital Sheshnag.

During the inspection, the director thoroughly examined the arrangements made for the yatris at these centres and engaged with residents.

Dr Rather promptly instructed the concerned officers and officials to expedite any pending tasks before the commencement of the yatra.

He emphasized the need to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place and urged them to provide basic healthcare facilities to the pilgrims without any negligence.

The director further emphasized the importance of timely preparation and instructed the officers to stock up on required drugs and essential medical equipment to avoid any inconvenience for the devotees.

It is worth mentioning that the DHSK has provided training to doctors and paramedic staff at the Regional Institute of Health & Family Welfare (RIHFW), Dhobiwan, as part of the ‘Training of Trainers’ program in High Altitude.