Secretary Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People conducts Poonch tour

Excelsior Correspondent

Poonch, June 25: The Secretary Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, Sapna Kotwal conducted an extensive tour of District Poonch to review the functioning of the Boys and Girls Pahari Hostels.

The Secretary’s visit was warmly welcomed by the District Social Welfare Officer, Mohinder Paul, who was holding the charge of the Warden Boys Hostel. The staff of the Boys Pahari Hostel, and Shahnaz Bano Warden girls hostel Poonch and their staff also extended a warm welcome to Kotwal.

During her visit, she inspected the facilities being provided to the residents and directed the staff to ensure proper cleanliness and better infrastructure.

She emphasized the need for maintaining cleanliness in and around the institutions and serving healthy food to the residents as per the menu.

She also chaired a meeting with the concerned wardens to review the status of various upcoming projects, including the construction of the girls’ Pahari Hostel at Qazi Mohra Poonch, the construction of an approach road to Boys Pahari Hostel Poonch, and the construction of a multipurpose hall at Boys Pahari Hostel Poonch.

She instructed the officers to prepare early DPRs for these projects and conduct awareness programs to sensitize the public about the services provided by the hostels.

Kotwal emphasized the need for overall development of the residents and their participation in cultural and sports activities besides academic excellence. She also directed the wardens to remain vigilant on the issues of drug abuse to ensure that the residents stay away from any kind of drug.

Overall, the Secretary Advisory Board’s visit was aimed at ensuring that the facilities provided to the residents of Pahari Hostels are of high quality and the infrastructure is well-maintained.

The Secretary’s emphasis on overall development and the need for cultural and sports activities highlights the importance of a holistic approach to education and development.