Youth for Transformation launches campaign against drug abuse

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Some Jammu University students, under the banner of ‘Youth For Transformation Jammu’, today launched anti-drugs campaign on the campus.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, they said that objective of this campaign is to aware the students against drug abuse for which special teams have been constituted by the Youth For Transformation.

Aarit Sharma, President of the Youth For Transformation Jammu said that the initiative has been inspired by the all out efforts of Government and other agencies against drug abuse.

“We have taken pledge to keep the Jammu University campus free from drugs and for the purpose, special teams have been constituted, which will coordinate with all concerned,” he said.

Prateek Raina, President of JU unit, explained that majority of students in the university come from outer and remote areas, who need help and awareness over the issue so that they may not fall into the trap of drug abuse.

He also urged the Jammu University as well as Government administration to tighten noose around the elements involved in smuggling of drugs and supplying the same to youth.

The Youth For Transformation appealed all the Government and Non-Government organizations to join hands for a collective fight against the drug abuse, which is one of the biggest threat to society.