Seminar on ‘Recent Developments in Analysis & Related Areas’ begins at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: A two- day national seminar on ‘Recent Developments in Analysis and Related Areas’ and 30th Annual Conference of Jammu Mathematical Society (JMS) commence today at Jammu University.

The seminar, organized by the Department of Mathematics, University of Jammu, was inaugurated by Prof Naresh Padha, Dean Academic Affairs, JU. He gave an overview of the University of Jammu as a research-intensive university which is leading in implementing NEP-2020 at undergraduate level. He hoped that fruitful academic deliberations in the seminar will be helpful in creating awareness among the delegates participating in the conference.

The guest of honour, Prof Tarun K Das of University of Delhi, while addressing the audience, appreciated the efforts of the Department of Mathematics for sustaining the Jammu Mathematical Society for the past 33 years ensuring its growth.

Prof A P Singh, Department of Mathematics, Central University of Rajasthan, and former Head of Department of Mathematics, University of Jammu, who presided over the inaugural function, said that the purpose of the conference is to upgrade the mathematical knowledge and sharing of ideas. He clearly explained about power of mathematics in the sense which is created today and may have applications in future. He stressed upon the young research scholars that they should not publish their research in Trash Journals and if research is of good quality, it will get published in good journals.

Prof K S Charak, HoD, Department of Mathematics, JU, and President Jammu Mathematical Society and Convener of the National Seminar, gave a detailed introduction to the National Seminar on Recent Developments in Analysis and Related Areas and Jammu Mathematical Society and academic status of the department.

Dr Tirth Ram, Secretary(I/C) of JMS and Organizing Secretary of the Seminar, presented the annual report of the society and conducted proceedings of the inaugural function. He also presented a formal vote of thanks.

On the occasion, prizes were also distributed among the winners of the first, second and third position holders of One- Day Students’ Conference and Alka Memorial Mathematical Competition, organized by the Jammu Mathematical Society in 2022 and 2023.