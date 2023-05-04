DDC reviews progress on Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road project

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 4: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today reviewed the progress of work on Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road here in a meeting of the concerned officers.

Officers present in the meeting were ADC Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria; ADC Nowshera, Kartar Singh; OC BRO 58 RCC, Major Manju Nath; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; AC Defence, Saleem Qureshi and SDM Thanamandi, Vikas Dhar and tehsildars.

It was informed that the total length of the road is 33 km of which 13 kms has been blacktopped and work of wet mix macamdamization is complete on 20 kms.

The DDC also asked the officers to ensure that the road is constructed as per prescribed specifications. He also directed the concerned department to expedite the completion of the road work and maintain quality standards in the construction.

He directed the agencies to coordinate with each other to complete the project within the stipulated timelines as it is important for local connectivity and development.