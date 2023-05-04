Dy Mayor, JMC Commissioner inspect artificial lake, allied works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria visited the artificial lake including allied work being constructed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) under the Smart City Project. The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, local Corporator Amit Gupta and higher authorities of Smart City. He also inspected the progress of the project and gave necessary instructions to the executing agency.

Deputy Mayor listened to the grievances of president Chander Mohan Sharma, Surya Putri Tawi Aarti Sanstha. He demanded that the Tawi “Arti Ghat” should be renovated under the Smart City Project. Deputy Mayor Jammu assured the organization that the Modi Government is committed to beautify the religious places. He further said that the Government is ready to provide all possible help to the organization.

Deputy Mayor Jammu said, “We are committed to the development of Tawi River Front and ensuring that it remains a beautiful place for worship of Surya Putri. The construction of an artificial lake is just the first step in our efforts to improve the infrastructure of the area. “We will continue to work towards the betterment of the Surya Putri and its residents.”

The Deputy Mayor also added that the project will be completed in a time-bound manner and strict quality control measures will be implemented to ensure that the construction meets the required standards. He said that the JMC is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the amenities of the citizens are not compromised. He said that the JMC is committed to provide the best possible services to the citizens and this project is a step forward in that direction.

Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria said that GMC is committed to develop all the areas of City of Temples. “Under Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014, work on our forgotten centers of our faith have been done without fear and with full respect,” Baldev Singh Billawaria said, referring to the Prime Minister’s constituency of Varanasi, Kedarnath and other pilgrimage sites.

The Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria said that the artificial lake will give a new look to the Smart City. He also said that the lake will be a great attraction for the tourists in the city. He also said that the lake will be a great boon for water conservation.

The Deputy Mayor Jammu and JMC Commissioner also visited the nearby areas and inspected the ongoing works.