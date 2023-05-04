KP delegation calls on RC, highlights demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit leaders from camp and non camp areas under the leadership of senior leader, M.K. Yogi called on Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Migrants K K Sidha here, today and held a threadbare discussion on the issues being faced by the Kashmiri migrants.

In a press statement they said that the issues which were discussed were enhancement of cash relief from Rs 13,000 To Rs 25000, creation of additional 15,000 jobs for educated unemployed youth, compensation to unemployed over-aged educated KP youth, repair/renovation of all migrant quarters, ensuring regular supply of ration for the migrants of district Udhampur, road map for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley as per their wishes, ensuring a proper regular supply of pure drinking water and electricity in all migrant camps in view of coming Summer season, implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes in all KP colonies including camps/non camps, requisite posting of staff in all migrant camp schools to tide over the shortage and pension schemes for handicapped/old age and other economically backward migrants living in exile for last more than 31years.

They also demanded special scholarship schemes for poor migrant students for boosting their education in order to make them self reliant, repair/renovation of interior link roads in migrants camps including Jagti township and construction of shops inside newly constructed colonies in Kashmir for rehabilitating uneducated youth.

M.K.Yogi, Vinod Pandita, Sunil Pandita, Sanjay Dhar, Kuldeep Raina, Nazir Ahmed, Rajeev Pandita, B.L. Bhat (Ex MLC) , Dr. T.K. Bhat, Virender Sathu, Dr. Romesh Bhat, Mohan Lal, M.K. Bhat, Anil Kumar Bhan, Sunderi Lal Koul, M.K. Tickoo, Nana Ji Dhar, Naveen Goswami, and Dazy Bazaz appealed RC to take up these issues with the concerned authorities for their early settlement.

K.K. Sidha Relief Commissioner explained in detail about steps taken by his office for the betterment and welfare of migrants and assured that the issues listed in the meeting would be taken with the concerned authorities for early resolution.