NC pays floral tribute to Th Kashmir Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today paid glowing tribute to former MLC and senior party leader, Th Kashmir Singh on his 2nd death anniversary, describing him as a leader par excellence who devoted all his life in service of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Leading the party cadre in paying floral tribute to Th Kashmir Singh, at a function held at party office here this afternoon, Provincial president for Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta highlighted the immense contribution of the veteran leader in the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that the departed leader worked with a sense of commitment, devotion and dedication.

Gupta said that Th Kashmir Singh worked tirelessly for the upliftment of poor and down-trodden in different capacities as leader political and eminent advocate. His contribution in strengthening National Conference at the gross root level in the Jammu Province remains a high point of his political career, he said, adding that the veteran leader made a distinct mark by serving the people, which will serve as a source of inspiration for the coming generations. Kashmir Singh worked for strengthening the fabric of secularism and brotherhood in the state of J&K, he added.

While paying tributes to Th. Kashmir Singh Ajay Kumar Sadhotra former minister and Central Secretary described the late leader as a person of immense qualities who remained at the forefront in solving problems of the people. He said that the veteran leader worked hard in various capacities as a party functionary, MLC and advocate for people belonging to all walks of life. His services shall be remembered for the years to come.

Ex-MLA Ajaz Jan and Vijay Lochan Provincial president SC Cell said the towering leader left an indelible mark on the National Conference cadre by dint of his determination and hard-work besides strengthening the party at gross root level. They said the late leader will be remembered for his high political calibre and having passion for serving the people. Many party leaders joined to pay tribute to Kashmir Singh.