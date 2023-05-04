Locals stage protest against opening of wine shop

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 4: The residents of Gandoh held a protest demonstration and blocked Gandoh-Jie road against the opening of a wine shop in Dadhar Gandoh near private schools at Sub-District Headquarters Gandoh, here today.

The protestors, especially women residing in Gandoh and Dadhar were chanting slogans against the opening of the wine shop which opened in the residential area.

They alleged that the Government is deliberately indulging the youth in drug addiction by opening wine shops in populated areas. “It is difficult for women, girls and school going children to pass from the front of the wine shop, which was established near the two private schools,” they said.

They also alleged that the Government is violating rules and regulations by opening the wine shops in populated areas and near religious and educational places, which is not acceptable.