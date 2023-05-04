IIT Delhi inaugurates virtual lab at YCET

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET), in partnership with IIT Delhi, inaugurated a virtual lab and conducted workshop for the students and the faculty members of YCET.

This initiative provides an opportunity for all students from 1st semester to 8th semester to understand and perform online laboratory experimentation free of cost. The aim is to provide high quality laboratory access in Science and Engineering discipline for students and teachers. The lab will host virtual experiments for the students of all branches. They enable hands-on training whenever and wherever needed.

Er Prateek Sharma, Sr Field Officer, was the representative from IIT Delhi and he inaugurated the virtual lab. Special guests for the ceremony were J R Dhotra, Prof IMS and Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Director IMS.

The program commenced with the formal welcome address by Er Dinesh Gupta, Dean Academics YCET. Further Er Rajnish Magotra, HoD Civil Engineering Department, briefed about the detailed profile of the resource person Er Prateek Sharma. He also gave brief introduction on the virtual lab and enlightened the audience with the benefits of virtual lab in current scenario.

The event was followed by disquisition and presentation through Er Prateek Sharma. He introduced the audience with the procedure of using virtual labs. He apprised everyone with the basic steps including website: www.vlab.co.in, three basic requisites: Smartphone, laptop and internet connection, etc. He added that Virtual lab is free of cost; there are 11 participating institutes in virtual lab and over 1300 nodal centers.

The event was summed up with a vote of thanks delivered by Er Lovneesh Talwar, Nodal Coordinator, IIT Delhi. Er BR Verma Chief Coordinator and RS Dalpatia, Dy Registrar were also present.

Jamwal Group of Educational Institutions (JGEI), Jammu Chairman Er Vidhi S Singh Jamwal; Vice-Chairman Shiv Dev Singh Jamwal and Managing Director Er Renu Bangroo congratulated YCET Officials for this great and innovative achievement.

Pertinent to mention that Virtual lab is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India under NME-ICT, which provides an opportunity for all students to use virtual labs free of cost. This aims to provide high quality remote laboratory access in Science and Engineering disciplines.