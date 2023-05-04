Oppn will be wiped out in upcoming elections: Baru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Opposition will be wiped out in upcoming Panchayati and Urban Local Bodies elections in Jammu & Kashmir, stated BJP senior leader & Prabhari, district Nowshera, Sanjay Kumar Baru.

He was addressing the meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kalakot-Sunderbani Assembly Core-group at Sunderbani today.

Sanjay Baru accompanied by BJP district Nowshera president, Neena Sharma and constituency convenor, Vinod Gupta chaired the Core Group meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Sanjay Baru reviewed the programmes under Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan and PM’s Mann Ki Baat and appreciated the party workers for their dedicated efforts in ensuring successful culmination of those programmes. He asked the party workers to work extra hours for upcoming Panchayati and Urban Local Bodies elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Baru said that the dedicated BJP workers are ensuring the party expansion and the public welfare with the vision, ideology and principles of the party maintained in high esteem.

Neena Sharma urged the party workers to be prepared for facing the elections. She said that party workers must ensure the party programmes are organized in the masses.

District general secretary, Pritam Sharma conducted the proceedings of the meeting and vote of thanks presented by Sunderbani-Devak Mandal, president Sukhdev Singh.

BJP leader Th. Randhir Singh, Capt. (retd.) Ramesh Chander, Capt. (retd.) Bal Krishan, DDC member Rajinder Gupta, BDC Chairperson Bal Krishan, BJP Mandal presidents, Bal Krishan and Anchal Singh, Mahila Morcha district president, Preeti Gupta, Sardari Lal and others were present in the meeting.