ABVP protests to highlight demands of JU students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Jammu University unit of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad today held a protest demonstration over the demands of students as the Jammu University authorities failed to take any positive action on the same.

The protesting ABVP activists were demanding extension of timings of Central Library till 2:00 am, free Wifi facilities for students and scholars, additional hostels for girls to accommodate the left out students, uniformity in conduct of minor and major examination pattern etc.

The protest was led by Sunil Singh Roudhan (President of ABVP JU team) and Chandan Kotwal (Vive –president), who also addressed the protesting students.

Pertinent to mention that the ABVP had last month submitted a memorandum listing 13 demands to the office of Vice-Chancellor. Seeking positive action over their demands within a reasonable time frame, the ABVP had served an ultimatum to the JU authorities and threatened stir.