Youth Congress launches campaign to pay tributes to martyred farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress today launched ‘Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheedon Ke Naam’ campaign to pay tributes to the farmers who lost their lives in the ongoing agitation even as it reiterated its support to the protestors against the three farms laws.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, president J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and Uday Chib, president J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) launched the campaign in support of farmers in Srinagar under which the youth wing of Congress will collect soil from across the country, especially from towns and villages of the farmers who died in the ongoing protests.

The workers of the Youth Congress will travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and will create a map with the soil collected at the national capital, the leaders informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said that the country was witnessing its biggest agitation and the Congress party stands strongly behind the farmers of India. “The Centre must leave its obstinate stand and agree to the demands of ‘Annadatas’,” he said.

Informing about the campaign, Uday Chib said that this is an endeavour of the Youth Congress to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the farmers’ movement against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

Chib said that the Youth Congress will create a huge map of India with the collected soil, in New Delhi, to pay tribute to the martyred farmers. So far, over 60 farmers have died either due to cold, exhaustion or by suicide at the different protest sites near the borders to New Delhi.

Amir Rasool (JKPYC vice president) also spoke during launch of the program.

Sabtian Shah PYC secretary, Ubair, Mohin, Ashiq, Tariq, Fiaz DYC presidents, Shugufta and many other Youth Congress office bearers were present in the programme.