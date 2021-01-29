Arbitrary transfer of JK Bank share-holding to Ladakh unfair: Bukhari

* Many people join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today expressed serious concern over the procedure adopted for transferring around 8.23 per cent shareholding of Jammu and Kashmir Bank to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a joining ceremony, Bukhari said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir should have taken all the stakeholders on board while apportioning the assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the decision, Bukhari termed the administrative diktat as unilateral and arbitrary in nature. He said J&K Bank is a prized possession of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir whose asset division is being unfortunately carried out without taking the actual stakeholders on board.

“The J&K Bank has remained the spine of our economy for decades. It has grown and flourished because of the support of locals who have always put their unflinching faith and trust into it,” Bukhari remarked.

He said,”An arbitrary decision of transferring 4.583 crore shares to UT of Ladakh is creating a sense of gloom among the natives of Jammu and Kashmir. Government should revisit its decision and take all the stakeholders on board before taking any final decision in this regard.”

He said the Government has unfairly transferred assets of the J&K House Chanakyapuri to the UT of Ladakh resulting into discrimination with the residents of J&K.

“The decision with regard to transfer of JK House assets was also unfair for the reasons that the population of the UT of J&K is much larger than the population of UT of Ladakh. Besides, the number of employees is also many times more in J&K than Ladakh. Similarly, the accommodation meant for the VIPs like legislators and Judges of J&K High Court has been transferred to the UT of Ladakh which has no Legislative assembly,” he added.

Such decisions, Bukhari observed, have been conceived without any formal consultation with the stakeholders from Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari urged the Lt Governor of J&K to halt the trend of capricious decision making and put serious efforts to win the trust and confidence of the locals in the region while respecting their wishes and aspirations.

“The people of J&K had yearned for a change. A change that would have addressed their long pending demands of fair representation in decision making. The developmental model projected by the Government of India for J&K didn’t envisage any indiscrimination with the majority community while upholding the interests of the minorities,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, President Municipal Council Baramulla Umar Kakroo along with nine Councillors of different wards Apni Party in presence of party president Altaf Bukhari at Srinagar. A former Janata Dal leader Gulshan Sanhotra and Varinder Ganjoo also joined JKAP at party office Srinagar.

DDC Member from Panzinara-A in Srinagar district, Mohd Yaseen Rather along with his supporters also joined Apni Party at Srinagar party office today. Bukhari welcomed all of them in the party fold.