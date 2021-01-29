J&K can become global shooting destination: Filmmakers

‘Kashmir beauty beyond words’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: The top banners of the Bollywood who were on a 4-day visit to Kashmir to explore its scenic beauty for their future films before departing said that the place has a potential of becoming shooting destination for the world.

The 24-member delegation which visited Gulmarg yesterday told reporters at SKICC that they have received immense love from Kashmir and deep down they wanted to extend their trip. “Kashmir beauty is beyond words,” they added.

The representatives of these production houses said that there has been a dip in shooting films in Kashmir for the last several years and that, they are hoping that the same would pick up in coming days.

The team of producers said that Kashmir is very different from what it used to be. “The warmth of hearts negates the cold outside. We went everywhere and we thoroughly enjoyed, this is heaven,” they said.

They impressed that J&K can become a shooting destination for the world. However, they maintained that there is a need for improving all over infrastructure.

They said that they are here for the reason to increase the number of shootings for films in Kashmir so that the tourism of the Valley is also promoted at the same time.

Director of Tourism G.N. Itoo said that the film industry has always promoted Kashmir tourism and that it is expected from them that they would do the same in coming times in order to take local tourism to new heights.

“Films have always publicised tourism of Kashmir. The publicity was missing for last some time now, but we are hoping to catch up soon,” he said.

He said that the film industry can play its impactful role in bringing the beauty of Kashmir in front of the audience. Kashmir is filled with world-class shooting scenes. The team went everywhere and they saw it for themselves,” he said.

Notably, the top banners that were in Kashmir include Ajay Devgun Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment besides representatives from Producers Guild, Mumbai.