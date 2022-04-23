Youth Cong launches ‘Young India Ke Bol’ Season

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: After getting overwhelming response from the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has launched Season- 2 of ‘Young India Ke Bol-2022’.

Briefing media persons here today, Uday Bhanu Chib, president J&K Youth Congress along with Akshay Dadhyal, IYC National spokesperson Incharge J&K, informed that ‘Young India Ke Bol’ is a programme specially devised for the youth providing them a golden opportunity for youth of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to connect with the ideology of India National Congress (INC). He said that this programme is basically a speech competition event whereby spokespersons would be selected at district and state levels.

Chib informed that the details of participants will be collected through Google form in the first phase after which in the second phase, a speech competition will be organised at district level in which five winners will be selected from the competition at the district level. Finally, ten winners will be selected at state level, he added.

PYC leader said that five winners will be appointed as the District Youth Congress spokespersons and the other ten winners will be appointed as State Youth Congress spokesperson for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that five selected participants from every state would participate at the national level competition in New Delhi and the winners of the national level competition would be appointed as the IYC national spokespersons.

Dadhwal in his address said that the competition programme envisages spreading and strengthening of the secular ideology of Congress party across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory besides providing an opportunity to youth to proactively participate in the programmes of the oldest national party by leading the party from front. He said that this programme assumes much significance especially in view of the coming Assembly elections in J&K whenever announced by the Election Commission of India.

Youth Congress leaders appealed to the youth of J&K not to miss this golden opportunity and fill up their participation forms well in time before the last date. Chib asked the youth to fill the form by following the link— https://ycea.in/youngIndia/index.html

Among others present include National spokesperson Rishav Bali, vice president Ajaz Choudhary and , State secretary Latish Sharma.