Modi’s visit to strengthen grassroots democracy, boost StartUps: Dr Jitendra

' 64 StartUps registered with CSIR-IIIM Jammu'

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Apr 23: Maintaining that the StartUp Movement will get boost in Jammu and Kashmir with the visit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who is addressing PRIs all over the country from Palli village of Samba district, Union Minister of State in PMO with independent charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that, launched by PM in 2017 all over the country it could not take off with the same pace as it did in other states of the country.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by CSIR -Indian Institute of Integrated Medicines (IIIM) here this morning, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the visit will also further strengthen the grassroots democracy in J&K as the PM consciously choose to address the PRIs all over the country from Palli village in Samba district of Jammu region.

The Union Minister said this is giving message that J&K is enjoying same privileges as the other parts of country after August 5, 2019 with the annulling of Articles 370 and 35 A.

Giving full credit to PM in taking initiative for strengthening the basic institutes of democracy, Dr Jitendra Singh said for the first time in last 70 years on the intervention of Narendra Modi the grassroots and basic institutes of democracy in J&K were given the same privileges as the other parts of country.

He, however, said the political analysts and historians have to analyse why Congress and its other coalition partners did not introduce the Constitutional 73rd and 74th Amendment in J&K which was brought during the rule of Rajiv Gandhi’s Government. He asked “was it meant to keep J&K out from mainstream to please some dynasties who ruled the J&K for years together”?

Dr Jitendra Singh said after the removal of Constitutional obstructions the outsider investors in large number have shown their desire to invest in J&K and about Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore worth investment is being made by them in the UT.

He said PM will launch Rattle and Kwar Power Projects which fall in his Parliamentary constituency and he will also inaugurate solar plant in Palli village which was installed in record time of 18 days.

Dr Jitendra Singh later addressing the function said 64 StartUps have already registered with CSIR-IIIM Jammu and a fresh impetus has been given to promote StartUp as an alternative source of livelihood, with financial, technical and logistic support being provided by Union Ministry of Science & Technology through its different agencies and departments. Out of these 64 StartUps, 14 have developed products and four have already reached the market.

He said Bio-NEST was launched by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to foster the biotech innovation ecosystem in the country. Unlike Start-Ups in the IT sector, enterprising ideas in the biotech sector need incubation support of a different kind where they need a landing space to test their ideas, run their operations, have access to high end instrumentations and locate in a place where they connect with other Start-Ups and mentors. Bio-NEST program provides support to establish bio-incubators either as a standalone entity or as a part of academia.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the 64 Start-ups registered with CSIR-IIIM, Jammu are based on people centric projects, 14 products have been developed and four have already reached the market. With this rapid speed, IIIM would now be accelerating the process of registering more new Start-Ups, the Minister said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Inauguration of BioNEST-Bioincubator and interaction with Start-ups will give a fillip to the Technology Exhibition at PM’s rally, as Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the nationwide “Panchayati Raj Diwas” celebrations at Palli in Samba district tomorrow. He said, the event will motivate Start-Ups and help create awareness about enormous new avenues of livelihood being availed across the country but not receiving enough attention in this region due to lack of awareness.

Dr Jitendra Singh conveyed to the Start-Up entrepreneurs that this institute of national importance has heralded Aroma Mission, which has opened up new avenues of employment and self-reliance in the region. He said, Lavender has gained huge popularity among the farmers of the region as filtration, oil products and waste repurposing are emerging new paths for the population in the region. The Minister explained that this is a path-breaking achievement of the current economy as there is a huge demand in the country and overseas and can earn valuable Forex for the country as well.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is a need for widespread publicity that IIIM Jammu was helping the Start-Ups in aroma and lavender farming to sell their produce. Prominent companies like Mumbai based Ajmal Biotech Private Limited, Aditi International and NavnaitriGamika, etc., are the primary buyers,. He also said that there is huge scope in Dairy Start-Up to promote the setting up of modern dairy farms for the production of clean milk, encourage heifer calf rearing, and generate self-employment.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the stalls put up by various departments and wings of the Union Ministry of Science & Technology for Exhibition at PM’s rally will display latest technologies and innovations beneficial for rural areas and farming. The Minister had already inspected the 500 KW Solar Plant and other Exhibition themes on Tuesday at the Palli Panchayat of Samba district, which was completed in record time.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the carbon-free solar plant has been installed on a total area of 6,408 square metres and was completed in a record time of 18 days and will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the Panchayat. It was built by Central Electronics Limited, PSE under Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that some of the themes identified for the Exhibition are: poverty and enhanced village livelihood, Healthy village, Child-friendly village, Water sufficient village, Clean and green village, Self-sufficient infrastructure in village, Engendered development in village to be implemented by different departments of Science Ministries will bring about revolutionary transformation in augmenting the household income of the rural populace.

Similarly, the Minister said, Stalls showcasing integration of Science & Technology with the themes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be put up for the benefit of common man. He added that instead of having conventional stalls at the event, efforts are being made to showcase latest technology which can add value to farmers’ income and science-based demonstration with Panchayati Raj features.