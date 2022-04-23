DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship, promotes two officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 12th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of over Rs 10.45 lakh in favour of 162 wards of serving police personnel.

The DGP has sanctioned Rs 7200 each in favour of 64 students who have secured more than 90% marks while Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 98 students who have secured 80% and above marks in the Annual Examination of class 12th during the academic session of 2021-22.The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.

Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, for wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale.

Meanwhile Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has issued promotion order in favour of 2 police officers of Photography cadre of UT J&K.

The Departmental Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of the DGP has issued promotion in respect of 2 Sub-Inspectors of Photography Cadre to the rank of Inspectors. Those who have been promoted are Reyaz Ahmad and Pawan Kumar.

The DGP congratulated the promoted officers and their families, he has expressed hope that the officers will continue to work with more zeal and enthusiasm.