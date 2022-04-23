Workshop for District, Sessions Judges on Land Acquisition, Anti-Corruption Laws organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: J&K Judicial Academy under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani; Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, organized one day workshop for District and Sessions Judges of Jammu Province including those on deputation on “Land Acquisition Laws and Anti-Corruption Laws” at Judicial Academy, here.

Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, former Judge, High Court of J&K and Pawan Dev Kotwal, Former District & Sessions Judge were the resource persons for the workshop.

Shahzad Azeem, I/C Director, J&K Judicial Academy while presenting welcome address, gave an overview of the workshop. He underscored the importance of Land Acquisition Laws in a rapidly industrializing and urbanizing country like India where land is inevitably acquired for the sake of development and expansion. He also underlined that the Anti-Corruption Laws serve the key purpose of combating the menace of corruption with the strategy of deterrence and punishment to the offenders.

In the first Technical Session of workshop, Justice Bansi Lal Bhat educated the participants on key procedural aspects of laws governing land acquisition and pertinently on “The Right to fair Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013”. He discussed the concepts of fair compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement and the import of judicial pronouncements on the practice and procedure of land acquisition. He also discussed the key provisions and aspects of Anti-Corruption laws and described the menace of corruption as not only a burden on the economy but as having a sinister impact on the foundations of the society.

In the second technical session, resource person Pawan Dev Kotwal deliberated on the topic of Anti-Corruption Laws in detail. He dealt with the legislative background of the laws on the subject and elaborately explained the provisions and procedure involved in the trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The workshop was followed by an interactive session in which the participants discussed various aspects of the subject topic and raised queries which were satisfactorily addressed by the resource persons.