Young entrepreneurs from Gujarat, Karnataka aheading for Northeast: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

THADLASKEIN (MEGHALAYA), Mar 14 : Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that young entrepreneurs from Gujarat, Karnataka and other States are aheading for Northeast today and this change in scenario has happened only in the last three to four years because of the ease of entrepreneurship and a friendly environment.

Addressing the week long “Meghalayan Age Conclave” here today, which had to be scaled down because of the precautionary Advisory issued in the wake of Coronavirus infection, Dr Jitendra Singh said, while he complements Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for having organised this event which would showcase Meghalaya to the rest of the world, he also appreciates the Chief Minister’s quick and positive response to the suggestion to scale down the festivity by making it crowd – free and gathering – free, in keeping with the Health Advisory.

“The event was planned in a very big way but in the wake of the Advisory issued by the Health authorities, the event has been scaled down to a conclave”, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Ministry of DoNER had about three years ago introduced the provision to provide Venture Fund for young Start-Ups so that it could prevent exodus of youth from North Eastern States, but today because of the increasing ease of entrepreneurship, we find young start-ups from different states of India coming over to North East to try their fortune here because this region offers unexplored potentials for trade, business, tourism and other areas of livelihood.

Giving all the credit to the personal indulgence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in 2014 many people living in Meghalaya had never seen a train, while today we have a double gauge train track being laid down. Similarly, he said, the Chief Minister himself testified that the progress in the road sector and other sectors in the last few years has been much more than what was witnessed in last past several decades.

Earlier, welcoming the DoNER Minister, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma profusely praised Dr Jitendra Singh for the manner in which he had concentrated and worked in North East, which no other DoNER Minister in the past had done.

The Festival focusing on different aspects of tourism, culture and ethnic uniqueness, was attended by delegates from India and abroad.