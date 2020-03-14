Not everyone needs mask: Kansal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 14: Asserting that not everyone needs mask, J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal today said that washing hands with soap and water was the best protection against Coronavirus.

Kansal also warned people who hoard, overcharge or deny masks and hand sanitisers. ”Appeal : Dear Friends..not everyone needs a mask; only those who do must use. For washing hands soap and water is best,” he wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

He said those who hoard, overcharge or deny these products – the administration is watching and it has the backing of law. He also appealed people to avoid gatherings and unnecessary travel. ”Maintain social distance and respiratory hygiene,” he added.