Young boy’s body found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: The dead body of an 18-year-old boy was found hanging today at his residence in Janipur Colony in City outskirts.

“Sharvan Gupta son of Rakesh Gupta of Janipur Colony was found hanging at his residence by his family members who immediately rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu where the boy was declared as brought dead by the doctors,” Police sources said.

They said the body was sent for postmortem while Janipur Police had taken cognizance of the matter.