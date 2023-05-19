Drug peddler nabbed with brown sugar, charas

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 19: Police today arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered brown sugar and charas from his possession.

A police party led by the Incharge Police Post Wagoora under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf during naka checking at Salam Deedar Baramulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.

During the search, police said, the officers were able to recover 07 grams of Brown Sugar and 70 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession.

“He has been identified as Mohd Ramzan Mir son of Gh Mohd Mir, resident of Kalantra Payeen. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kreeri and an investigation has been initiated.