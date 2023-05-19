Theft cases solved in Ganderbal, 3 accused arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 19: Police in Ganderbal today solved theft cases by arresting 3 accused persons involved in the commission of the crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.

In the jurisdiction of Police Post Shadipora, police said, complaints from different areas were floating constantly regarding thefts of Angular Iron fitted in the fields, orchards of farmers for demarcation and fencing purposes.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law were registered at Police Station Ganderbal and the investigation was initiated, police said.

On receipt of this information, police said, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar constituted a special Police team led by incharge PP Shadipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Gh Hassan.

“In a quick action, the team busted a gang of burglars involved in the commission of the crime & multiple theft cases were solved by recovering a huge quantity of stolen Angular Iron on the instance of arrested burglars,” police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arif Ahmad Saaid S/O Gulzar Ahmad Saaid resident of Narayan Bagh, Tariq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Trigam & Mudasir Ahmad Guroo son of Mehraj Ahmad Guroo resident of Narayan Bagh. “They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.”

During the investigation, police said, it came to the fore that the stolen material was kept hidden by them under stagnant water near Chinar Bagh Narainbagh. “Moreover, 1 Load Carrier bearing registration number JK01M-3868 used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”