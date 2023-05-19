Poppy cultivator booked in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 19: Police today booked a poppy cultivator in Ganderbal besides, arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from his possession.

On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, police said, the Police Station Lar under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal registered an FIR against one person namely Shams-ud Din Sheikh son of Mohammad Abdullah resident of Watlar Ganderbal for cultivating Poppy/Opium plants in his fields.

“The special Police team led by SHO PS Lar along with 1st Class Magistrate Lar recovered Green Bulbs of Poppy & seized them on the spot.”

Meanwhile, police said that during naka checking at Goriwan intercepted one person identified as Fida Hussain Quraishi son of the Late Mohammad Younis resident of Chanthan Lar.

During his search, police said, a psychotropic substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Lar and further investigation has been initiated.