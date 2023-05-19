Old man missing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: A 70-year-old man namely Des Raj has been missing since last afternoon from Jourian area of Akhnoor.

According to the reports, Des Raj son of Vidhya Parkash, resident of Chak Kiralpur Colony (Jourian) went missing yesterday at about 12:30 from Naiwala area of Jourian tehsil.

The missing man is weatish in colour and is wearing white Pajama-Kurta. A missing complaint has been registered in this connection at Police Post Jourian.

Any information about the missing old man may be given at Mobile phone numbers 9622212317, 9622212363 and 9419804626 or police post Jourian.