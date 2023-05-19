Three held for snatching gold earring

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: RS Pura Police today claimed to have solved a snatching case by arresting three accused.

“Acting on a written complaint lodged by one lady namely Kamlesh Kumari wife of Puran Chand, resident of Seer (Suchetgarh) District that on May 10 she sat in a E-Rickshaw bearing registration number JK02BC-6790 from Petrol Pump at RS Pura and on reaching village Bagga Zana, driver of the Rickshaw and one another snatched her gold earrings and fled away, a case FIR Number 82/2023 U/S 382 IPC was registered at Police Station RS Pura and investigation started,” a Police spokesman said.

He said during investigation, a team of Police Station RS Pura led by SHO Inspector Pawan Kumar, with the help of CCTV footages of the area, rounded up three suspected persons namely Shammi alias Mukesh Kumar son of Dyal Chand of Pirthipur (Bishnah), Sahil Sotra son of Sat Paul of Maralian (RS Pura) and Sahil Panotra son of Raj Kumar of Prem Nagar (Jammu).

“During sustained questioning, the accused admitted their involvement in the snatching case and on their disclosure gold earrings worth Rs 60,000 were recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said, adding, further investigation of the case was going on.