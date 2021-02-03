Young boy found dead at Bus Stand

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 3: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bus Stand area at Udhampur town late this evening.

The deceased was identified as a Sher Singh (26), son of Nanad Lal, resident of Khoor Gali in Panchari.

The police party from Udhampur Police Station rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 9.30 pm. The police shifted the dead body to the mortuary of District Hospital, Udhampur. The Police registered a case and started investigation.