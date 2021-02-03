Close primary schools up to March: SIF to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: All J&K 1947 POJK Sharnarthi Intellectual Forum (SIF) convened a meeting of its Core Committee under the chairmanship of Amrik Singh and appealed to the Lt Governor of J&K UT, Advisor to LG in charge Education Department and Director school Education, Jammu not to open the primary schools up to March 2021 because the small children are innocent and ignorant about the COVID virus and even they’re not aware about the wearing of masks and other precautionary measures like keeping distances.

The meeting was also addressed by Surjit.Singh, general secretary of Forum and it elaborated that Government should also complete the promotion of final test examination process and registration of admissions before March 2021. The Forum suggested that until and unless the COVID virus intensity is reduced the primary class level children should not be allowed to attend schools. The members expressed their hope that keeping in view the sensitivity of the environmental condition, the administration should issue an advisory in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Kuldeep Singh, Nasib Singh, Jagjit Singh publicity secretary, Prof. K.D Singh, Manjit Singh, Khazan Singh, Bhupinder Singh Digiana, Gursimran Singh, Bhajan Singh and and others.