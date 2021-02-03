Navin Ch’s main charge changed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: The Government today ordered re-designation of main charge of IAS officer of 1994 batch and Principal Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary.

Choudhary now will be Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare and will hold the charge of Administrative Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Horticulture and Cooperative Departments , in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Earlier, Choudhary was Principal Secretary to Government Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary Department of Agriculture Production & Farmers’ Welfare, Horticulture and Cooperative Departments.