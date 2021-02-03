CEC reviews developmental activities of Poyen constituency

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL Feb 3 : Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan convened a meeting to review the status of developmental activities of Poyen constituency during the financial year 2020-2021 under Capex budget, SDP and other allied schemes today.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Councilor for Tourism, Er Phunsok Tashi, councilor Poyen, Constituency Muhammad Amin, Ward Member Municipal Committee Poyen Muhammad Shabir, Tehsildar Kargil, Muhammad Salim Wazir, Executive Engineers of R&B, Irrigation and Flood Control, Mechanical Division, PHE Division besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, officers briefed the CEC about the status of different developmental works related to Poyen constituency.

The CEC was briefed that construction of different link roads, footpaths and bridges are under process at different villages of the constituency while tendering of Mongbor-Akchamal Link road and Handurman-Mal Road has been completed. Moreover, for Zumbithang-Grongjuk bridge in Poyen, the compensation is under process and soon the work will be completed.

He was informed that the construction of Khuddam Bagh-Shilikchey Link road under Capex Budget the tendering and allotment has been completed, adding many other works are also under process such as construction of Shilikchey Bye Pass Foot bridge, Kharul-Umachiktang bridge, and Farka Shilikchey Model School etc.

The CEC directed the concerned departments to take necessary measures for the black topping of Satellite road.

The meeting was informed that different developmental activities were initiated in 2020-2021, such as construction and remodeling of different irrigation Khuls. It was further informed that the tendering process of Lift Irrigation works at Mongbor-Singesna-Farma, Pashkum-Poyen and Byathang have been completed while the construction of dam at Handurman has been commissioned at the cost of Rs 1.30 crore.

The CEC was also informed that under REW, many projects have gone through the process of tendering such as construction of footpath at Byathang-Shilikchey, link road at Akchamal, Handurman-Mal Link road and link road at Mangmor.