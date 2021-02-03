Srinagar missing boy traced at Nashri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Feb 3: A 19-year-old boy missing from Srinagar was traced today by the police from Nashri in Batote area of Ramban.

“Mumin Riyaz, son of Riyaz Ahmed Tappa, resident of Khursoo (Rajbagh, Srinagar) along with an Alto car bearing registration number JK01AB-2006 went missing from his house on 29 January,” police sources said, adding, today Police Station Rajbagh (Srinagar) shared the information with Ramban police.

They said accordingly, all SHOs of district Ramban were directed to have a sharp look and all highway Nakas were alerted. Sources said during the intervening night of Feb 2 and 3, the vehicle was intercepted at Nashri Naka under police station Batote and the missing boy was traced.

“Later on, the legal heirs of the missing boy and concerned police were informed about his current whereabouts and when parents of the boy reported at police station Batote, he was handed over to them after medical check up and other legal formalities.

The boy was traced with the efforts of Nashri Naka police party led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh Rao (SHO police station Batote) under the direct supervision of Rajinder Chib, Deputy SP Headquarters Ramban and overall supervision of Haseeb-ur-Rehman (SSP Ramban).