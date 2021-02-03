Docs carry fake gall bladder surgery

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 3: In first of its kind incident in Kashmir, the doctors at Srinagar’s Star Hospital have allegedly committed fraud by staging surgery to remove gall bladder of a patient by conducting a laparoscopic cholecystectomy in 2019.

However, in reality, the family said, nothing has been done as the USGs carried out later indicated a presence of gall bladder as well as the stones.

Family members of a woman patient, 50, from Sarai Dangerpora Sumbal in Bandipora told Excelsior that in June 2019, a surgery was conducted to remove the gall bladder for which the hospital charged them.

“She developed pain almost 15 days ago and we took her to the doctors who asked us to carry out USG which we did. The USG report showed the presence of the gallbladder as well as stones, while as we had already paid Rs 18,000 for the surgery to be conducted for the same at the Star Hospital,” said Fayaz Ahmad a relative of the patient.

The patient has undergone USGs at several diagnostic labs as well as at SKIMS, MC&H, Bemina which, to their utter shock, has shown the presence of gallbladder.

After conducting “surgery”, the patient was discharged the following day which was June 2, 2019, under MRD number SHS-IPD-6425-19.

The family has demanded action against the doctors responsible and also said that the authorities must bring such “unethical” doctor to book so that no one dares to repeat such a crime.

When contacted, the administrator of the Star Hospital said that he was not aware of the issue and will have to confirm it first.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Matoo, told Excelsior that the issue has been brought to his notice and that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

“I have directed for an inquiry into the matter, the report of which shall be on my table within a week. It is a criminal offence and those found involved in it will be taken to task,” he said.