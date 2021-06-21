Yoga has brought massive change in people’s lives, practice it to be healthy: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR : Greeting people on the occasion of International Yoga, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that yoga has brought massive changes in the lives of people.

The LG appealed people to maximize their participation in yoga-related activities for creating a health and prosperous world to live in.

Greetings to people on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Yoga has brought massive change in people’s lives. I fervently appeal all to maximize their participation in Yoga related activities for creating a healthy, prosperous world to live in, Mr Sinha wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Meanwhile, the International Yoga day was celebrated across Kashmir valley, including in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and the J&K Sports Council Secretary took part in a function organised at TRC Srinagar to celebrate International Yoga day early on Monday morning.

Similar functions were organized by district administrations and police department in all the 10 districts of the Valley. (UNI)