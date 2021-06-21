Sonia Gandhi convenes meet on Jun 24, to plan protests against govt

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party’s general secretaries and state in-charges on June 24 to chalk out a strategy to plan protests against the government on issues such as the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

In the meeting, which will be held virtually, party leaders will also discuss the current Covid and political situations. They will give their suggestions for taking on the government and reaching out to the people to highlight its failures, sources said.

Besides the hike in fuel prices, the Congress will also plan protests against the government over high inflation, the pace of Covid vaccination and handling of the pandemic, they said.

The economic situation of the country is also likely to figure during the discussions.

The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which is likely to start in July.

The Congress has been also attacking the government on issues related to the farmers’ agitation against three new agri laws. (AGENCY)