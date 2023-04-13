Work in coordinated manner for successful G-20 event: Shah to security agencies

HM hails JK Admn for improvement in law & order

Reviews area domination, zero terror policy, UAPA cases

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir including arrangements for G-20 meeting, area domination and zero terror plans, law and order situation and cases related to Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Shah chaired a high-level meeting on J&K situation in New Delhi which among others was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary RK Goyal, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and DG CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

Senior officers of MHA and heads of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) also joined the meeting that lasted nearly two hours.

Shah asked all security agencies to work in a coordinated manner for successful conduct of G-20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May. He reviewed arrangements for the event, which is first major international gathering in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of special status of erstwhile State and its bifurcation into two UTs on August 5, 2019.

G-20 Working Group on Tourism is scheduled to be in Srinagar from May 22-25.

Reviewing functioning of the Security Grid and all security-related aspects in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister conveyed the Narendra Modi Government’s unflinching resolve to the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

He also reviewed the area domination plan, zero terror policy, law and order situation, matters related to UAPA and other security-related issues.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies for significant reduction in cross-border infiltration and improvement in law-and-order situation and stressed on strengthening routine policing.

India is hosting a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar from May 22-25 while a Youth Engagement Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Leh later this month.

Senior officers were reported to have briefed the Union Home Minister on security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and steps required for peaceful conduct of G-20 event in Srinagar.

As per schedule, G-20 leaders will reach Srinagar on May 22 while the meeting on Working Group of Tourism will be held on May 23. Sightseeing including Shikara ride in Dal lake, visit to Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary and Gulmarg is planned for May 24. The delegation will return on May 25.

The Central as well as J&K Governments want to ensure that international event passes off peacefully and for that purpose the Union Home Minister discussed all possible measures.

Yesterday, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla had reviewed security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with civil and police officials of the Union Territory in New Delhi.

Tourist season which is attracting very heavy rush of people from across the country as well as abroad, further intensification of anti-militancy operations and strengthening of Anti-Infiltration Grid to ensure that Pakistan isn’t able to send militants into this side to cause terror strike ahead of the major international event, also figured at the meeting.

Specialized Force and anti-drone technology from New Delhi will be deployed in Srinagar and tourist places where G20 delegates will visit. Additional paramilitary forces from within the Union Territory will also be relocated and deployed in Srinagar, Gulmarg and other vulnerable areas to ensure peaceful meeting, sources said.

As additional paramilitary forces for annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra also start reaching Jammu and Kashmir early June, some of the companies could reach in advance for deployment during G20 meeting. However, a final decision on this is yet to be taken.

The Intelligence agencies have reports that the militants and their mentors sitting in Pakistan are badly frustrated due to elimination of militants especially their top commanders and their inability to strike in the Valley. In such a situation, the militants could strike at soft targets ahead of G20 meeting, which is a major international event in the Valley, they added and said all these issues will figured in the Home Ministry’s meeting.

The Intelligence agencies are of the view that there is also little presence of militants in some districts of the Jammu region and they could also strike there just for the sake of making a news ahead of G20 meeting. Worthwhile to mention here that two Pakistani militants involved in carnage of seven members of minority community, two of them minors, at Dhangri in Rajouri district remained untraced even after more than three months of the killings.