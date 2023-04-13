Rajan Sharma qualifies Int’l technical official exam

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Honorary general secretary of J&K Amateur Boxing Association passed the International technical official examination, held at New Delhi during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship from March 20 to 23.

With this achievement, Rajan Sharma has become the first official from Jammu and Kashmir who passed this prestigious exam.

Rajan Sharma- a former Divisional Sports Officer of J&K Sports Council and veteran boxer who has been officiated as ‘Referee Judge Evaluator’ in boxing since 2017.

Rajan Sharma has participated in national and international level competitions including World Championship, Commonwealth Games, Indian Asian Games and other international competitions.