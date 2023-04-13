WCC lifts Police Cricket tournament title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: WCC RS Pura lifted the Police Cricket tournament title by defeating Diamond Cricket Club, organized by J&K Police under Civic Action Programme (CAP), here today.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Diamond CC won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 85 runs by losing all wickets in 12.5 overs. The WCC RS Pura easily chased the set target in 16 overs while losing five wickets and won the tournament.

Navdeep Singh scored 24 runs, Gurmeet Singh and Verjinder Singh contributed 22 and 19 runs respectively for Diamond Cricket Club. For WCC, Deep Sharma was the wrecker in chief who took five wickets, while Bodh Raj and Sunil claimed two wickets each.

For the winning team, Neeraj Sharma scored 32 runs and Kaka contributed 25 runs. For Diamond CC, Maniderpal Singh took three wickets, while Sarabjoot Singh bagged two wickets.

Neeraj Sharma was declared as man of the match for his all round performance in the final match, while Gurvinder Pal Singh was announced as man of the tournament and Sarabjot Singh as best bowler of the tournament.