Anjali represents J&K in Yogasana C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Anjali Devi of Govt. Degree College Paloura (Mishriwala) under the guidance of Sonu (PTI) of the College represented the Union Territory of J&K in the 47th Senior National Yogasana Sports Championship 2022-23.

The championship was organized by Yoga Sports Association of Rajasthan, hosted at Lakhotia Garden, Pali Rajasthan.

She had also clinched the Gold medal in inter-college competition in yogasana and represented the University of Jammu in All India Inter University Yogasana Championship 2022-23, which was held at Bhubaneswar.

Principal Dr. Ashu Vashisht praised and encouraged the young talent to bring more laurels to the College.