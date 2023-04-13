Crossway CA thrashes Weekend Warriors by 10 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Crossway Cricket Academy thrashed Weekend Warriors by 10 wickets today in the inaugural match of the Cricket for Excellence-2 U-19 One Day Tournament, being jointly organised by Safran Cricket Club and Country Cricket Academy at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, near here.

Earlier, batting first, Weekend Warriors bundled out for a modest total of 118 runs in 20.5 overs. Manjeet Langeh was the only batsman who showed some resistance against disciplined bowling attack, scoring brisk 22 runs off 15 balls including 2 fours and a six.

Vasu Lamba was the most successful bowler from Crossway Cricket Academy, who took 4 wickets by conceding 36 runs in 3.5 overs, while Abhishek Kumar and Utkarsh Gupta took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Crossway Cricket Academy chased the target easily in 18.2 overs, without losing any wickets, thus won the match by 10 wickets. Aditya Abrol top scored with 50 runs off 60 balls with 6 boundaries, while Utkarsh Gupta contributed 46 off 51 balls studded with 9 boundaries. Both the batters were in sublime touch and hit the ball with fluid grace and utter brilliance.

The Tournament. an initiative of Country Cricket Club and Safran Cricket Club, is being held under the overall supervision of Vikrant Sharma and Sarthak Khoda.

Six teams are taking part in this tournament. The participating teams include Safran Cricket Club, Jammu Strikers, Crossway Academy, Katra Academy, Weekend Warriors and Red Capes XI.