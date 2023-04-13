Wrestling team selected for National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Wrestling Association of J&K selected seven wrestlers and two officials to represent J&K in the upcoming Under-17 Cadet Boys Freestyle, Greco Roman Style and Girls National Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held at Nandni Nagar Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) from April 16 to 18.

The team was selected after the screening, conducted by the screening committee of the J&K Sports Council, headed by Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh in presence of Jai Bharat, general secretary of the Association and others.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nushat Gul in her message gave her best wishes to the selected wrestlers and said the medal winner will be rewarded. She also said that soon, she will provide a new Wrestling Hall, with all the latest equipment and infrastructure of international standard required for Wrestling in Jammu.

Surya Udhay Partap Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Saqib Sader Malik, Biniya Been and Abhishek Singh will participate in freestyle event of the championship, while Mishti Sharma has been selected for Girls Championship and Ravinder Singh and Vireshwar Bhardwaj will accompany the team as coaches.